The Repatriation Act does not prevent Russia from allowing asylum seekers to Finland.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news (5.7.) in connection with the so-called conversion law, that Russia is ready to allow asylum seekers to Finland. However, the translation law does not prevent this in any way. The law guides Finland, not Russia. The question is whether Finland will accept asylum applications in accordance with laws and obligations, or whether it will remove applicants from the country by force if necessary.

In other EU countries, similar laws and practices have led to brutal violence against asylum seekers. The border guards have abused them and used tear gas and water cannons against them. Applicants have also been left to die in the forests of the border area. This is a possible consequence of the conversion law in Finland as well, because the law does not oblige Russia to let asylum seekers back to the country.

In the fall of 2023, citizens of countries that practically all are granted asylum arrived across the eastern border.

Erna Bodström

specialist researcher

Migration Institute

