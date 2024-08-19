Reader’s Opinion | The consumption impact contract is an excellent electricity contract model

Reader’s opinion|Those who can schedule their consumption get electricity cheaper than those who can’t or don’t want to.

In public in recent days, the type of electricity contract has been criticized, where the timing of the use of electricity lowers or increases the basic price of electricity (HS 16.8.). With such a contract, we got a discount of 724 euros in two years, and I consider it an excellent product.

The share of weather-dependent wind and solar electricity in electricity production has increased enormously. Since production and consumption must be in balance at all times and electricity cannot be stored on a large scale, this inevitably means that electricity consumption must also be flexible. This starting point is not a matter of opinion.

“ Electricity consumption must be flexible.

Consumers from the point of view, this means that those who are able to schedule their consumption get it cheaper than those who cannot or do not want to. I very much welcome the fact that electricity companies offer a type of contract where the consumer does not have to bear the entire risk of electricity price fluctuations as in pure exchange electricity.

The public criticism of this type of electricity contract is based on the feedback received by Kuluttajaliitto, where consumers have not fully understood how this type of electricity contract works in practice.

The very first measure to increase this understanding would be for the Energy Agency to add sahkonhinta.fi -a calculator to its service, which anyone could use to find out their consumption effect over the past year.

My own consumption data can be downloaded From Fingdrid’s Datahub free. With the help of this data, you can already find out your own consumption effect free of charge liukuri.fi – service, but in this transition of the electricity market, it would be nice if such a simple meter would be a public service. Of course, electricity companies could do the same and add a corresponding counter to their own websites.

Markus Sipilä

graduate engineer

Espoo

