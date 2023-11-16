Reader’s Opinion | The construction of a wind farm would violate the rights of the Sami people

St1 promotes an illegal wind power project.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper published on 13.11. the news About St1’s plan to build a huge wind farm on the Sami’s sacred fell. When reading the headline, the Sámi were shocked by the inappropriate comment of St1 Nordic’s director of renewable energy, Thomas Hansen.

According to Hansen, it is “completely wrong to claim that the Sámi people feel that their rights are being violated”. In his communications, Hansen continues the line of St1’s board chairman and main owner Mika Anttonen. In September, at the Helsinki Summer University event, Anttonen stated that the Sámi are “some group that has opinions”.

However, the Sámi, i.e. the “group” in question, have the right, protected by international agreements and law, to decide on the use of their own lands. Building a wind farm without the approval of the Sámi means the forced relocation of the Sámi from their traditional lands, which is against international law and a violation of human rights.

The “group” opposing the project includes, among others, the Sámi Council operating in the territory of the four states, the Sámi Assemblies of Norway and Finland, the reindeer herders of the Rástegaisa region, the municipalities of Tana, Karasjoki and Utsjoki, local associations, Finnish and Norwegian nature conservation associations, as well as numerous companies, landowners and other locals.

In the HS interview, Hansen tries to blur the line between Rástegaisa and Fosen, the illegal wind farm. Understandably, St1 does not want its project to be mixed up with a similar project, declared illegal by the Supreme Court of Norway. St1 seems confident that if the planned Rástegaisa wind farm is found to be illegal, it does not have to comply with the court’s decision. Is this the message that the rule of law in Finland wants to take to the world?

Over the course of several years, the Sámi people have rarely clearly stated to St1 that they are not welcome in our countries. One could also imagine that the week-long demonstration of hundreds of Sámi youth gathered in Oslo at the beginning of October would have made St1 understand that the Sámi are ready to fight for their traditional lands.

St1 is of course free to promote their project, but when they are with the excavators at Rástegaisa, the Sámi are also there. To quote a Sami youth, we are not against you, but for the land and nature and the Sami culture.

Anni-Sofia Niittyvuopio

The chairman of the youth council of the Sámi assemblies

Petra Laiti

Chairman of the Finnish Sámi Youth

