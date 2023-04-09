Reader’s Opinion | The condition of the road network cannot last without sufficient investments

Ignoring the repair debt will cause considerable additional costs in the worst case in the future.

With road and rail network has a total repair debt of 2.9 billion euros, and the condition of the network is deteriorating year by year.

In addition to passenger traffic, Finland’s road network carries millions of tons of goods: foodstuffs, energy, medicines, industrial export products and valuable raw materials. In terms of Finland’s competitiveness, it is essential that industrial exports and imports moving on roads and domestic logistics do not get stuck due to poorly maintained roads. Maintained roads ensure that Finland stays in motion.

However, this movement will not happen if the conditions are not right. According to Traficom, the main thoroughfares of Finland’s roads have significant deficiencies affecting the flow of traffic, safety or environmental effects on a distance of approximately 200 kilometers and smaller deficiencies on approximately 1,800 kilometers. These shortcomings do not bode well for the functioning infrastructure of our society, as the direction of development is always worse.

Tiesto’s and the financing of track maintenance has been at too low a level for a long time. This has resulted in a repair debt worth around 2.9 billion euros, which must be repaired as soon as possible. The problem has been talked about from one election period to another, but no solution has been achieved.

Ignoring the repair debt will cause considerable additional costs in the worst case in the future. Climate change will lead to faster wear and tear of infrastructure, so the role of road maintenance will also increase in the future. Proactive maintenance will be cheaper in the long run than repairing broken roads. Well-maintained roads also reduce wear and tear on vehicles and emissions caused by traffic and help reduce the effects of climate change.

Our country in terms of competitiveness, it is interesting to examine Sweden’s approach to the maintenance and development of the transport network. In Sweden, approximately 62 billion euros are being invested in road and rail infrastructure over the next ten years. In Finland, the corresponding figure is around 22 billion euros. In addition to paying off the repair debt, investments in digitization, smart methods of proactive road maintenance, and modernization of the road network will bring substantial savings and economic growth in the long term.

In terms of the competitiveness of Finnish business life, the well-being of the population, security of supply and the functioning of society as a whole, high-quality main roads and tracks are essential. The big leaps in Finland’s transport infrastructure have always been driven by bold visions. We cannot sit idly by because in this situation we cannot afford not to make sufficient investments in the maintenance of the road and railway network.

Seppo Yltapio

manager, maintenance services

Destia oy

