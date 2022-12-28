Reader’s Opinion | The compensation register is the answer to Finland’s three major forest problems

Incentive models must be found to restore the balance of logging, but at the same time ensure funding for this.

Discourse about the collapse of carbon sinks is menacingly drifting from looking for solutions to hysterics and fussing over what the bill is for the state and who will pay it.

The most important thing now would be to focus on how to improve the growth of forests and the annual carbon balance. Instead of discussing the annual volume of fellings, it is primarily necessary to decide how thinning fellings can be done in a timely manner and with the right processing intensity, and by what means the number of premature fellings can be significantly reduced.

According to the Finnish Natural Resources Agency and Metsäkeskus, there are three main challenges related to forests in Finland. First of all, there are too many thinning and nursery management residues, which means that the growth of forests slows down significantly over a certain period of time. In overdense forests, after thinning done too late, the growth no longer revives in the same way, because the connecting canopy mass has shrunk too much.

Secondly, in forest areas in active forestry use, thinning is done far too strongly in many cases, in which case they have a harmful effect on tree growth and carbon sequestration. The third challenge is that Finland’s forests are renewed too young: more than a third of them are renewed earlier than the forest management recommendations state.

The Forestry Act was changed in 2014, after which there have been no more restrictions based on the age or diameter of the trees. It is therefore necessary to find incentive models to restore the balance of logging, but at the same time ensure funding for this. The discussion about limiting logging does not belong to the market economy or democracy. The same goes for the idea that the government – ​​meaning the taxpayers – pays for everything. There are a huge number of companies in Finland, from small businesses to listed companies, which have the challenge of finding high-quality ways to compensate for the emissions they cause.

The good news is that, based on the Natural Resources Center’s report, the proposed solutions to the challenges are clear and concrete. Even to the extent that there are no excuses for moving from words to actions.

The double counting problem related to the land use sector can be solved very easily with the help of the state-maintained compensation register, as Matti Toivonen, the chairman of Hiilensidonta ry, has presented on several occasions. Environment Minister Maria Ohisalo (green) can do a significant service to Finland’s forests by ensuring that the issues related to the carbon sequestration register are resolved well in advance of the parliamentary elections.

Mikael Beck

CEO, Aari Metsä

