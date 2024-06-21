Reader’s Opinion | The combined use of narcotics, medicines and alcohol is life-threatening

Reader’s opinion|A significant part of the drugs in the street market are prescribed by Finnish doctors either to the patient himself or to his close family.

Finns drug deaths of young people are in the news almost every day. ​Drugs are the most common cause of death among young people. In 2022, 51 people under the age of 25 died from drugs in Finland. In Finland, the number of young people who die from drugs is the highest in Europe in relation to the population.

Medicines poisoning deaths are generally on the rise. The vast majority of cases involve the mixed use of narcotics, drugs that affect the central nervous system, and alcohol. Combined use is a life-threatening combination that easily causes respiratory depression and death.

Abused drugs include opioids, benzodiazepines and gabapentinoids. Abuse of weak opioids, buprenorphine and pregabalin, in particular, has increased. Buprenorphine is used, among other things, in replacement therapy for drug withdrawal, pregabalin in the treatment of chronic pain. Recently, psychostimulants used in the treatment of ADHD have become more common in the mixed-use range.

A significant part of the drugs in the street market are prescribed by Finnish doctors either to the patient himself or to a person belonging to the patient’s close circle. Medicines are used as a means of payment in drug stores. Drug trafficking is often accompanied by brutal violence. The use of drugs by many young people begins with medicines.

Medical should stick to the Käypä hoito recommendations when prescribing medicines for their patients. He must know the misused so-called high-risk drugs and his patients. A high-risk medication should not be prescribed unless there is or will be no treatment relationship with the patient.

A young person with a substance abuse problem should be referred to a specialist in the field at a substance abuse or mental health unit. A patient suffering from chronic pain usually has a treatment relationship with their own doctor and instructions on how to act when the pain eases or worsens. If necessary, a pain outpatient clinic is consulted.

Ari Matila

pain management specialist, Oulu

Yuri Protsenko

substance abuse psychiatrist, Oulu

Mika Ammälä

former criminal police constable, Oulu

