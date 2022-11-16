Reader’s Opinion | The coalition should support the Sámi district law in the parliament

If the vitality of Sámi is not taken care of, one can well see a course of development in which the language and culture slowly wither away.

Government has been in disagreement for a long time about reforming the Sámi District Court Act. It is likely that the Sámi district law will be brought to the parliament as a dispute, which means that the government needs the opposition’s help to pass the law. I think the coalition should support the reform of the law.

Attempts have been made to reform the Sami district law for years. The current situation of the Sámi District Court Act is embarrassing for Finland not only domestically but also internationally. The law is partly out of date and partly its line of interpretation has changed in such a way that even the UN considers it to violate the rights of indigenous peoples.

The controversial issue of the reform is ultimately about who can vote and run for office in the Sámi parliamentary elections. The line of interpretation of the current law by the Supreme Administrative Court has led to the fact that persons who the Sámi community does not recognize as Sámi have been accepted into the electoral roll.

There is no such solution that every party to the dispute would be satisfied with. It’s about legal provisions that are either in the law or not. The Sámi assemblies themselves have taken a democratic stance on the matter and support the bill prepared by a majority decision.

The position of the Sámi is genuinely threatened due to changes in society, even though Finland as a society has corrected its attitude towards the Sámi in a better direction. Many young Sámi living in the north reflect on their life choices. Should you stay in the Sami area to live, speak the language and do business, or move to the city in pursuit of different opportunities.

If the vitality of Sámi is not taken care of, one can well see a course of development in which the language and culture slowly wither away. Sámi assemblies are needed to take care of the language, culture and living conditions of the Sámi if we want to nurture the unique indigenous culture that still lives strong in the north.

In its program of principles, the coalition strongly emphasizes human rights and justice. The party would now have an excellent opportunity to live out its principles and stand up to defend the fact that the Sámi District Act is finally reformed.

Henrik Vuornos

deputy member of the coalition’s party board

Espoo

