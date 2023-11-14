Reader’s Opinion | The citizens’ parliament was a great experience

Pondering democracy should be institutionalized in Finnish politics in some way.

Democracy comes from the Greek words Demos (common people) and Kratos (power, rule). I was working at the citizens’ parliament over the weekend, where people of different ages and backgrounds were randomly invited to represent Finnish society. The citizens’ parliament is a democratic innovation whose goal is to improve democracy so that ordinary citizens are better represented in decision-making.

It was great to watch over the weekend how seriously the participants from different backgrounds took the task. I asked a few participants about their experience, and many felt that participating deepened their thinking about different topics. They found the discussions rewarding. There were also experts who gave statements, and in addition, each participant received a comprehensive information package on the topics discussed.

In my opinion, it would be great to institutionalize weighting democracy in Finnish politics in some way. The ordinary Finnish people can and will manage, as long as they are given the opportunity and the right kind of food to do so.

Marja Vuola

Bachelor of Political Science, Turku

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.