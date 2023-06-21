Reader’s Opinion | The church is a problematic Pride partner

All the parish associations in the capital region finance organizations that teach that only sexuality between a man and a woman in marriage is acceptable.

Presently we celebrate Pride month, when events are organized to promote non-discrimination of sexual and gender minorities. Helsinki Pride caused an uproar by excluding the coalition and the center from the community partnership. According to the justification, the parties are not consistently committed to the goals of the movement, but rather treat the issue as a matter of opinion. This happened, for example, in the trans-law vote.

Helsinki Pride requires from its partners “a genuine commitment to equality, a desire to promote the rights of gender and sexual minorities in Finland, and a willingness to examine and correct one’s own actions if necessary”. Pride events are places for profiling. Parties that work against the goals of the movement are not welcome at the events.

Helsinki Pride has accepted the Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa congregations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church as partners. The groups are thus committed to reviewing and, if necessary, correcting their operations. Groups and the whole church should take this seriously. There would be a need for that.

“ Discrimination is still commonplace in the church.

In all of them in the parish associations of the capital region, organizations are funded that teach that only sexuality between a man and a woman in marriage is acceptable. Organizations encourage young people belonging to sexual and gender minorities to apply for mental health care, where sexual orientation can change. The organizations are official mission organizations of the church.

The church tries to profile itself as pro-human rights, but at the same time it accepts these organizations and supports them. The contradiction is justified by the fact that there must be room in the church for those who disagree on the “marriage question”.

Equality promotion is also a matter of opinion in the church. So is what equality or “non-discrimination” mean. Many ecclesiastical authorities, for example many bishops, speak in favor of non-discrimination. However, they do not see an equality problem in those official church organizations that teach that homosexual relationships are wrong.

We support the fact that Christian entities that promote equality are visible at Pride events. There are such groups and people within the church. However, the attitude of parish associations to the goals of the Pride movement is contradictory. Currently, it is problematic for parish associations to be profiled as human rights-friendly Pride partners. The human rights-friendly facade can hide the fact that discrimination is still commonplace in the church.

Sari Roman-Lagerspetz

Johanna Korhonen

church members, Vantaa

