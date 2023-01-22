Reader’s Opinion | The choice of teaching methods is the competence of the teacher

There is a lot of local decision-making power in school development.

Teaching- and the Culture Review of the Ministry of Culture has sparked a wide and important discussion. Helsingin Sanomat’s based on it writing about the weakening of learning results (13.1.) has spawned several opinion pieces, and we share the authors’ concern.

Elementary school cannot be viewed separately from the phenomena of time and society, such as economy, technology, culture and well-being. The curriculum is always an expression of the political will of the time and an understanding of what is important to learn and know in the future. In Finland, the curriculum is created in an exceptionally open and inclusive process, compared internationally.

The local curricula of municipalities and schools are built on the basis of the national curriculum. The Board of Education is responsible for the preparation of the criteria in cooperation with the field and stakeholders based on the government decree and the allocation of hours. The local curriculum work is based on consideration of the needs of municipalities and schools, a shared understanding of the basics that arises through the work, and trust in the teachers’ expertise. According to research, teachers’ involvement increases commitment to the curriculum’s goals.

There is a lot of local decision-making power in school development. The organizers of the education decide, among other things, on the schools’ financial resources, teaching groups and school construction. These are not stipulated in the curriculum basics, just like teaching methods are not. Much of the phenomenon learning that was in the discussions or the demand for self-direction has not been recorded in them. The choice of teaching methods is the competence of the teacher.

Our curricula are still based on subjects, and broad competence is their common goal. These broader skills that prepare for the future and combine subjects have always been included in the goals of elementary school – with the emphasis of each era.

Questions about the decline in learning outcomes and educational level are examples of tricky problems for which there is no single clear reason or solution, because there are many points of view. Even research sometimes produces conflicting information. The Board of Education is a development agency whose task is, among other things, to guide the organization of education and teaching by using the basics of the curriculum, but it does not have a supervisory role. School inspections were abandoned in the 1990s.

The Board of Education actively interacts with the field and researchers from different fields in the development of the school. It is very important and valuable that as many teachers, experts and guardians as possible participate in the discussions about learning outcomes and the curriculum, which are especially relevant now with the parliamentary elections. The best solutions to the crucially important questions of teaching and education for the future of our society are created through cooperation.

