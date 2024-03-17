Reader's Opinion | The child's task is not to act as a personal project of the parents

A child should be born into the world because he is wanted as himself.

Birth the bill speaks to people in Finland and the world. Anne-Riina Mänty reflected in his opinion piece (HS 17.3.) the importance of the demonization of childhood in the background of the decrease in the desire to acquire children. He encouraged to have at least one heir. As justification, he presented that the child can, for example, take over the family business after the parent and act as a valuable heir. I disagree with Männy for many reasons.

I find the idea that children are encouraged to have children because they can be of indirect or direct benefit to oneself later, for example as an heir to a company or a caregiver for an aging parent, to be discrediting. A child should be born into the world because he is wanted for himself, not as a symbolic status as an extension of the family or as a potential future workforce.

It is not the child's job to act as a personal project for the parents that teaches patience or that can be shaped into a version of themselves that represents similar values ​​and interests. It is even less the child's responsibility to take over family businesses or to exist because the nation's birth rate needs to rise.

It is in no one's interest, not the parent's, and certainly not the child's, that people who do not want children reproduce simply out of a sense of moral obligation. Instead of directing criticism at individuals, we should look at the unequal structures that can slow down the desire to have children.

Women still do the majority of unpaid care work and take the majority of family days off, climate change threatens the future of the entire planet and the sense of security, and political cuts threaten the livelihood of low-income families.

And yes, not liking children is also a perfectly acceptable reason not to reproduce. We don't need moralizing speeches about the social expectations of having children, but a broader understanding that people find fulfillment and happiness in many other things than having a baby.

A child deserves to be born into a situation where he is loved for himself, not for what he can produce or own in the future. Let's leave having children to those who choose to dedicate their lives to raising another, and for whom this decision comes from a sincere desire, not external compulsion.

Janetta Olsén

Master's student in social sciences, Kuopio

