Reader’s Opinion | The charging system for electric cars should be simplified

Who would take the stand that charging would be easy and safe for the consumer?

I am happy owner of an electric car. Driving is easy and comfortable, and the world will be saved. Or, in other words, easy until you have to charge the car on the trip.

On a slightly longer trip to Ostrobothnia, I encountered a phenomenon that made me think about the meaning of the current charging system. I would have liked to have used ABC charging or K charging during the trip, but since they are not yet available everywhere or the charging stations were full or out of order at the time of charging, I had to resort to a different charging provider almost every time.

After the trip, I had used at least the following charging methods: K-charging, ABC charging, Virta, Plugit App, Helen and Unified Chargers. Each of these had to be logged in separately and a payment card had to be attached to each. Some of them were downloaded with their own application, which worked or didn’t work, and some of them were logged in via a qr code or a web address. Each operator also had its own charging price list, some of which were based on minutes and some based on kilowatts.

I understand that every charging operator wants to get a share of the growing EV charging market. But who would argue that charging would be easy and safe for the consumer? I myself would happily pay a little more for a download in an app that would only need to be entered once and would work everywhere.

Pipsa Lainas

Sipoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.