Reader’s Opinion | The change of suburbs is Helsinki’s biggest issue

In the suburbs of Helsinki, the world is changing faster than what we are used to.

Editor-in-Chief Erja Yläjärvi wanted a stronger vision of the suburbs for the urban discussion (HS Column 24.9.). From my point of view, the change of the suburbs is the most important issue of urban planning in Helsinki. The biggest growth in the city takes place on both sides of Ring 1.

In the 2016 general plan, it was decided to change the inner highways of Ring 1 into streets where the new express trains run. A denser city than before is being built along the streets. At the same time, the surroundings of the train and subway stations are being built, and the Jokeri trolley will soon start connecting all of them. At each point where two tracks meet, a new regional center is created. Areas further away from the tracks will change less, but in the future everywhere will be a walk or at most a bike ride to the nearest tracks.

This change is most clearly visible in Laajasalo, whose new tram suddenly brings it five kilometers closer to the center, but also, for example, the center of Oulunkylä is creating its skin.

Outside the ring, Malmi is experiencing a change as big as in the 1980s, when the sunken center is being rebuilt, the swimming hall is being expanded and a trolley will be added to the area. At the same time, new services and apartments are being invested in Malminkartano and Mellunmäki.

“ The car-driven city model has come to an end.

After the coronavirus pandemic, Helsinki is growing again at a pace not seen since the 1960s. At the same time, the car-driven expanding city model of the 20th century has reached the end of the road economically and ecologically. Now the new residents are looking for a place in the vacation of the old ones and no longer in the forests outside the city. Therefore, in the suburbs of Helsinki, the world is changing faster than what we are used to. At the same time, the growing population brings better public transport and preserves schools and kindergartens.

Changes in suburbs are neither easy nor self-evident. It is great that Helsingin Sanomat recognizes its role as an opener and platform for this discussion.

Otso Kivekäs

city ​​councilor, member of the urban environment board (green)

Helsinki

