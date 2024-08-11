Reader’s Opinion | The change in nurse size may cause congestion in Valvira

Reader’s opinion|In the discussion, little attention has been paid to how the changes to the permits following the possible calculation of the staffing are going to be implemented.

Care services Producers have recently taken a stand on the government’s planned reduction of the nurse rating from the current 0.65 to 0.6 (HS 3.8.). The positions of service providers vary for and against: it is feared that the decrease in dimensioning will have a negative effect on the attractiveness of the sector. On the other hand, it is estimated to be necessary to calculate costs and enable more flexible planning of operations according to the current needs of customers.

In the Elderly Services Act defined personnel sizing, or nurse sizing in everyday language, aims to ensure the adequacy of nursing staff and the quality of care. Nurse staffing has been increased step by step and currently it is at least 0.65 employees per client. This dimensioning applies to operating units for round-the-clock care for the elderly. If the change in the law is implemented, the caregiver ratio will be reduced to 0.6 employees from the beginning of 2025.

In conversation less attention has been paid to how the changes in the permits following the possible calculation of the staffing are going to be implemented. Dimensioning changes always require changes to the service provider’s business licenses as well. I wonder how Valvira plans to deal with the processing of license applications. This should be taken into account already in the preparation phase of the law, otherwise the registrations of service providers will inevitably block the systems.

“ Changes in dimensions always require changes to business licenses as well.

If a national solution to the situation is not found, the service providers will find themselves in an unequal position. First of all, the private operator has to pay a fee for the registration change. When, presumably, the system becomes congested, private service providers will have to keep the number of personnel according to the current license until the registration for a smaller size is approved.

Service providers may therefore have to keep more personnel at work than the subscribers require and what they are willing to pay for.

Service providers also incur large financial losses if the change in dimensioning has to be registered for each unit separately. As one proposed solution, I would highlight the so-called mass registrations. Substantial changes to business licenses recorded in law and/or based on public procurement should be able to be registered without delay, and service providers should be able to make changes to human resources immediately from the moment the registration application is submitted.

Otherwise, the goals of reducing nurse staffing will not be realized. In other words, personnel will not be freed up for other tasks and the change will not result in the desired savings.

Bureaucracy should not be an obstacle to changes, the purpose of which is to solve the availability problems of caregivers and the financial challenges of welfare areas.

Leila Rutanen

director, Rinnekodit

