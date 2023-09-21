Reader’s Opinion | The center of Helsinki is one of the few beautiful and comfortable urban environments in Finland

The environment built on the conditions of driving is ugly.

in Finland there are few cozy and lively city centers. The development has gone in a bad direction. The entire kingdom is full of shopping malls, hypermarkets and other halls with massive parking lots built long ago. They were made for motorists and they are a good example of what an environment built on the conditions of motoring is like: ugly and uncomfortable – and difficult to reach if you don’t travel by car.

The center of Helsinki is one of the few beautiful and comfortable urban environments in Finland. The large majority arrive in the city center by public transport or by muscle power. Motorists are a minority, who nevertheless use most of the street space. There are few pedestrian streets in the center of Helsinki. As an entrepreneur, I would not be worried about the ease of driving, but about how the city center works from the perspective of the majority who arrive there by other means of transportation.

The much-talked-about tunnel for cars is hardly a silver bullet for downtown development. I dare to say that many “car people” are ideological car drivers who will not drive to the center of Helsinki for shopping, even if the tunnel is built, just as they will not use public transport, even if it is well-functioning.

Ring road shopping centers are unbeatable in terms of ease of driving. The center will not succeed in this race, nor does it need to. The center of Helsinki should be developed using its own strengths, not imitating the shopping centers on the ring roads.

Antti Hartikainen

Järvenpää

