Saturday, July 30, 2022
Reader's Opinion | The center of Helsinki is a piece of cake

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in World Europe
Reader's opinion

Helsinki the center is the bottom of the bag. By train, bus or metro, you can’t go further than the Railway Station and Kamppi. Smooth cycle paths also end at these corners.

Kaivokatu, with its busy through traffic, forms a noisy and unpleasant boundary line, and the only vehicle that takes it to the other side is a tram, whose speed is not much better than walking speed. Geography is also against the center, as it is located in an awkward location on the southern edge of the city.

In this light, the news about the closing of shops from the said street area is not surprising. When Helsinki’s parade grounds are remote in terms of accessibility, you can’t just stop by for shopping.

Johan van der Meer

engineering student, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

