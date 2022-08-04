Reader’s Opinion | The center of Helsinki and South Helsinki are easy to reach

Even if a few shops are empty, there is plenty to buy in Helsinki.

John van der Meer defined Helsinki south of Kaivokatu to the “outskirts of accessibility” (HS Mielipide 30.7.). Southern Helsinki is located on a promontory, and that has its own challenges. Exaggeration is sometimes a good genre, but when presenting that the south side of Kaivokatu can only be reached by tram, the author falls into a modified truth.

The south side of Kaivokatu can of course be reached by tram: lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 – quite a few lines. Contrary to what van der Meer writes, you can also get to the south side of Kaivokatu by bus: at least on lines 20, 22 and 30. And it doesn’t cost much.

The offer of these bus and tram lines is complemented by city bikes and electric scooters.

The central area of ​​Helsinki is compact, so a brisk person can easily and fairly quickly get to most places on their own feet, for free.

Cramped niemi is difficult in terms of street parking, but there are a few large underground parking facilities south of Kaivokatu. Recently, some parking spaces for motorcycles have been established in the city center, which means that it is even more convenient to visit the center of Helsinki with a motorcycle.

Newspaper stories have discussed, among other things, the empty business premises of Aleksi and Forum. In Punavuori and Ullanlinna, there are brick-and-mortar stores in the dark and no empty business premises at all.

Even if a few shops are empty, there is plenty to buy in Helsinki. Compared to other shopping paradises, the center of Helsinki also offers the Esplanade, the Empire Center and other stylish architecture, wonderful parks, versatile cultural services and comfortable terraces with sturdy coverings.

Group Vallikari

Master of Science in Engineering, retired

Helsinki

