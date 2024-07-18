Reader’s Opinion | The casting errors in the Soteri register must be corrected quickly

Reader’s opinion|We don’t need a bureaucracy that produces bureaucracy.

Hesari wrote (14.7.) psychotherapist Hanna Sapman’s problems to start work in their own field due to delays caused by the unreasonable processing times of the social security register. We may have read something similar in other newspapers and heard it too often at healthcare workplaces since the beginning of the year.

Article 18 of the Constitution reads, among other things, as follows: “Everyone has the right, according to the law, to earn a living through the work, profession or livelihood of their choice. The public authority must take care of the protection of the workforce. The public authority must promote employment and strive to secure everyone’s right to work.”

The letter and spirit of the Constitution is completely at odds with the current reality of licensing processes and applications for healthcare professionals.

The errors in the casting of the Soteri register must be corrected quickly, and in the current, challenging situation of availability of health care services, an immediate opportunity to do the work must be given. As a first measure, I propose that those applying for a license should automatically receive a temporary license to practice their profession for, for example, six months. Both patients, employees and society would benefit from this.

Fixing the issue does not require new bureaucracy, but only a new perspective on the whole, and perhaps a guidance letter.

In addition, you should carefully consider whether those who have received a permit must submit a follow-up report every four months if the workplace remains the same. In addition, the permit should cover all the points of major healthcare providers, and there should not be a new, identical process of filling out the papers for each different address. In the aforementioned chains, self-monitoring and quality are already monitored anyway.

Although the background of the Soteri register and the legislation behind it is the important idea of ​​ensuring the quality of healthcare professionals, we still do not need a bureaucracy that produces bureaucracy.

Niklas Lindblad

specialist, Littoinen

