Reader’s Opinion | The Capital of Culture year changes the city permanently

Reader’s opinion|Capital of Culture years leave a lasting mark on cities.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote about the effects of cultural capitals (4.7.). As representatives of the previous and next Finnish capital of culture years and familiar with the changes in other cities, we know that the impact is sustainable. At best, it changes the cultural ecosystem permanently.

In Helsinki in 2000 and in Turku in 2011, the cultural capital year gave rise to equal participation and the so-called city-as-a-platform model, which was not a given before. It means that in addition to the city organization, organizations, companies and residents also create permanent operating models and cultural vitality. In the Capital of Culture year, the city also gets a unique international media presence.

In Turku, there is still a lot of talk about the change brought about by the 2011 Capital of Culture year. The regional economic effects were calculated to mean that every euro was returned fivefold. The change in attitude has been even more important: art is appreciated, and the importance of culture does not need to be justified. Turku’s significant investments in cultural infrastructure in the 2020s are partly the basis of the cultural capital year.

In Oulu, the cultural capital year will be celebrated in 2026. The cultural infrastructure will be renewed for more than 40 years. Operators from Oulu are involved in international projects, and they have collected more European funding than ever before. Of course, not all the work and enthusiasm is visible to the average city dweller, because the capital of culture is not a year-long festival. It is an urban development project where a more humane city is created with the help of art.

Capital of Culture years leave a lasting mark on cities.

Anu Laitila

cultural director

City of Turku

Sami Ylisaari

cultural director

the city of Oulu

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.