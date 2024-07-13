Reader’s Opinion | The built cultural environment is always a product of its time

Reader’s opinion|Beauty is not the measure of everything.

in Helsingin Sanomat there has recently been an architectural political debate about the meaning of so-called traditional architecture in contemporary architecture. Martti Paldanius (HS Opinion 13.7.) yearns for a more beautiful construction than today, which would seek influences from the classical and Art Nouveau style trends of more than a century ago.

Jyri Tallgren (HS Opinion 13.7.) on the other hand, instead of cold contemporary architecture, the design language of the buildings needs more human intimacy and harmony.

Criticism based on aesthetic principles has its place, but also its limits. The built cultural environment is always a product of its time, which has always been built according to values ​​and needs that change over time.

Bringing a figurative language directly from the past is, in a way, ahistorical. In this case, the past appears only as a magic box of quotations, from which anything can be extracted at any time according to the aesthetic criteria in the eyes of the viewer.

Architectural criticism is placed in a broader context, when we strive to understand more broadly what kind of architecture supports a socially and ecologically sustainable life. In this case, we don’t just evaluate how beautiful an individual building looks, but we look at what kind of meanings and functions it supports in everyday life as part of the cultural environment that surrounds us.

Sampsa Heinonen

Master of Philosophy, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.