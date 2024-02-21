Reader's Opinion | The board must explain the basis of its salary philosophy

Salary also affects work motivation.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government strictly pursues the wage export model, in which the law would set the wage increases of collective agreements in the export industry as an upper limit, which the national conciliator should not exceed, and which in practice would also set the upper limit for union contracts.

This would have a major impact on both the lives and livelihoods of many citizens and the operations of companies, but the basis of the government's position has remained obscure.

The government probably agrees that the salary is compensation for the work performance received by the employer and shows its value, but at the same time it is important in how the employee perceives his work and whether it motivates him to develop his work and at the same time himself.

Back in the 1970s, when the foundation of the contract model was created in Sweden by “discussing” which the Finns looked up to, there was also a lot of discussion in our country about the effect of pay on work motivation. The well-known theory was that salary can either have an employment maintenance effect, which causes the employee to continue in the employment relationship, or a motivational effect, which encourages him to develop his work and at the same time himself, and to try his best at work. The first group includes the so-called fixed monthly salary.

A wise employer plans his salary model according to this.

Is the export-driven salary model based on the idea that when, for example, a minister or any of us gets sick and has to be hospitalized, the nurse thinks that if I take good care of him and don't demand more salary, then exports will increase and Finland's competitiveness will strengthen?

Kauko Parkkinen

former labor market lawyer, non-fiction writer, Vantaa

