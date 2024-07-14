Reader’s Opinion | The bicycle bridge planned for Humallahti would permanently spoil the rocky landscape

Reader’s opinion|The rocky landscape of Humallahti is very special both aesthetically and historically.

Cycling is a good form of movement and exercise. However, it should not be promoted with structures that cause unnecessary and permanent damage to the landscape and nature, as well as unreasonable costs compared to the benefit. The promotion of cycling should not trample on the rights and interests of pedestrians. We also want to support walking in the city strategy. For a slow-moving walker, the landscape, shade trees and nature are especially important. Due to age or health restrictions, not everyone is capable of cycling even on a flat track.

As part of the so-called Munkkiniemenbaana, a concrete bridge over the sea is being planned in front of Humallahte’s eternal rocks. Its purpose is to help cyclists avoid the perceived hill of Seurasaarenti as too high. However, the hill could be made gentler compared to the bridge with much less cost and inconvenience, or it could be avoided by aligning Baana along the route of the current bike path. These options are included in the original track plan.

The cost of a short bridge would cover almost half of the price of the entire Baana, even though there is no real need for a bridge. The annual period of use would also be quite short in Helsinki’s climate, and the bridge would not bring any added value to pedestrians and outdoor enthusiasts, quite the opposite. The rocky landscape would be permanently ruined and access to the lower part of the cliffs would become difficult.

Those moving on foot can already see the natural rock landscape from many different directions. There are a lot of walkers and outdoor enthusiasts in the area in all seasons. It would be wiser to use tax funds for winter maintenance of footpaths.

The rocky landscape of Humallahti is very special both aesthetically and historically. A Bronze Age barrow grave is located on top of it. Such a wonderful rock milieu and traditional landscape, located right next to the inner city and next to the Prime Minister’s official residence, should be a carefully protected point of pride for the city of Helsinki, which does not want to be tarnished. Instead, the construction and maintenance of the concrete bridge would create a huge landscape and nature nuisance for the rocks and sea bay, which are popular with walkers and outdoor enthusiasts. This large and multifaceted nature nuisance has not even been properly mapped yet.

The solution does not conflict with the interests of cyclists and motorists, as Baana’s supporters want to present. Opposite are the urban nature, which is attractive for outdoor activities and movement, and its unnecessary daily spoiling. Many active cyclists are also against the Humallahti concrete bridge. I hope that the urban environment board will have wisdom and consideration in the decision, which is very important from the perspectives of both the comfort and history of the urban milieu and the rational use of tax funds.

Sari Mattero

Helsinki

