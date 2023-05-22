Reader’s Opinion | The beginning of the government period opens up a historic opportunity to try out different municipal models

Lessons could be learned from, among other things, previous free-government experiments and the Kainuu administration experiment.

Finland municipalities are facing something new. Demographic changes, economic development, structural reforms of public administration and sheer geopolitics differentiate the tasks and operating conditions of municipalities. The unitary model that was the basis of our municipal structure no longer meets the diversity of the municipal field, and the ethos of a municipal system that strives for uniformity has become a mere image.

The Ministry of Finance has presented municipal policy scenarios in its report and the Confederation of Municipalities Nordic municipal structure development projects in its report. Professor Arto Haveri and the CEO of the Municipal Association, Minna Karhunen, on the other hand, announced (HS Vierakynä 12.5.) broad-based parliamentary consideration of what kind of municipal models the municipalities of the future will be based on.

“ Framework legislation and sufficiently large trial areas would be needed for experiments.

When the economy of the municipalities is now being renewed in an unprecedented way with the welfare areas, the beginning of the government period opens up a historic opportunity to try different municipal models in the state, welfare areas and municipalities as a whole. At first, the actual variations and development prospects of the current municipal model could be investigated, and the suitability of different models for the implementation of the different tasks of the municipalities could be examined.

The experiments would require framework legislation and sufficiently large experimental areas and control areas with similar characteristics to verify the effects of the experiment. Lessons could be learned from, among other things, previous free-government experiments and the Kainuu administration experiment.

In the experiments, the differentiation of municipalities would be seen as an opportunity to base the municipality’s operations on sustainable local strengths. The definition of the common will could be supported by new forms of citizen participation, such as municipal panels assembled by random sampling and consultation of municipal residents in municipal financial planning.

Veera Heinonen

Director, Democracy and Inclusion

Pauli Saloranta

expert, New ways of influence

Zither

