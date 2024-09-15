Monday, September 16, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | The bad behavior of young people must always be addressed

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2024
in World Europe
Reader’s Opinion | The bad behavior of young people must always be addressed
Moral education must start already with small children at home.

In Hesar there have been good opinions about intervening in school bullying (HS 15.9., 6.9.). However, they lack the perspective and concreteness of young people.

Every adult needs to wake up to how young people behave and address bad behavior. If in the middle school corridor you can shout, for example, to someone representing a different style or “somehow different”, that “we’re going to kill ourselves”, we have failed as adults.

It’s about is due to a lack of manners and empathy. Any adult who hears such talk from a child should intervene. A simple sentence “You don’t talk to anyone like that” could help. As a result of yelling at school, a Wilma mark must be given. If that doesn’t help, an educational discussion between home and school must be organized.

Moral education must start already with small children at home. It’s fine to tell a child that you won’t get what you want by talking rudely. Even words hurt, and that should be taught at home.

Monitoring the world of cell phones and social media also belongs to us adults – we are guardians. Be that empathetic and present reliable person yourself, and supervision will be successful through the conversation connection.

Mother of a middle schooler

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

