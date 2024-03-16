Reader's Opinion | The baby period only lasts for a while – I recommend having at least one heir

The demonization of infancy is one of the reasons for the decline in the birth rate.

in Finland has long wondered about the decline in the birth rate. One big reason for this is the “demonization” of the baby period, which makes young people think that having a baby is the end of life or at least mild destruction.

The matter should be approached from a different point of view. The baby period lasts a year, after which the toddler age defies another year. All this time is a kind of life. The child is a part of the parents' everyday life, and they raise at least slightly more long-suffering individuals. Soon the child will already be at school and soon he will move out of the house.

Could baby talkers be encouraged as follows? If you don't like children, think about who will inherit you when it's time to leave? Would it be nice to meet someone who understands you because he has the same traits as you? Would it be nice if you recorded here someone whose life you have been able to influence quite a lot?

What about a family business that needs the next leader? Wouldn't it be nice to train the next successor from one's own heir, who would have at least somewhat similar values? And wouldn't it be nice if someone called you mom, dad, grandma or grandpa when you're still old – or maybe great-grandma and great-grandpa? I recommend getting at least one heir.

Anne-Riina Mänty

family mother, Kurikka

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.