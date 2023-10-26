Reader’s Opinion | The authors of the work are also taken into account in the Copyright Act

The performer of a literary or artistic work has his own rights protected by copyright law.

in Helsingin Sanomat in published opinion pieces, it has been opposed to the fact that a part of the library compensation paid for the loan of audiobooks would go to the presenters of the audiobooks. The justification given is that the reader is not the author of the book.

The matter was resolved in Finland already in 1961, when the copyright law was reformed and related rights were included in the law. Whoever presents a literary or artistic work has his own rights protected by copyright law. By Jean Sibelius Finland is played on the radio, the radio station must pay the rights holders compensation according to the contract, but the musicians performing the work must also be paid a separate compensation, even if the performance was recorded on a disc 50 years ago and the musicians were then paid the agreed fee.

The Copyright Act does not say anything about the level of compensation, and the compensation of authors and performers does not have to be the same. On radio and television, compensations have been negotiated for a long time and sometimes bloodily, but over time the industry has established a practice that we live by.

There are many practical issues related to the relationship between authors and performers and compensation, which the Ministry of Education and Culture, which is also responsible for copyright matters, would do well to anticipate. It would be necessary so that Yleisradio’s extensive sound archives could also be included in the scope of audiobook operations.

Pekka Gronow

Helsinki

