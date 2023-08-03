Reader’s Opinion | The authorities should improve their information

Many authorities provide information on their own websites in a meritorious way, but sometimes the information page is buried too deep in the site map.

Good morning Alder suggested (HS Opinion 31.7.) that Finnish authorities would need a domestic service to replace community service X, so that official communications would not be at the mercy of the ever-changing values ​​and whims of Elon Musk or the companies he manages, and that official communications would reach as many Finns as possible.

Leppä is right when he writes about the volatility of the values ​​of community service X, and especially about Musk’s influence on the operation and value base of the company and the service. Although the question of values ​​raised by Lepä is a significant issue, for example, due to the images of values ​​that arise from working in the service, I consider the prioritization of quick information by Finnish authorities in private services owned by the United States or Chinese to be problematic.

In the past, I have been able to read a disturbance bulletin from the authority’s account on Twitter, but the bulletin in question could not be found in the authority’s other bulletins. For example, in community service X, you can no longer reliably view bulletins published by an individual operator without registering for the service. By registering for community services such as X, a citizen simultaneously accepts the terms of use of the service, which almost without exception enable extensive monitoring of their users outside the service as well.

Many authorities provide information on their own websites in a meritorious way, but sometimes the information page is buried too deep in the site map. Searching for information is not efficient and centralized when you have to wade through the information you want from different authorities from site to site. Searching for information is also not possible when the authority’s website is inaccessible, for example due to a denial-of-service attack or service interruption. Some authorities publish their bulletins as RSS feeds, but RSS feeds are often difficult for ordinary citizens to use. Some authorities maintain an e-mail information list, but through such information lists, up-to-date information related to the use of the service provided by the authority or the status of the service is rarely forwarded. So far, there has been very little enthusiasm for using the decentralized ActivityPub protocol (for example, the Mastodon community service).

Although Lepä’s writing mainly focused on the image of the service created by X, Lepä’s proposal for a national centralized authority information service, which would have a comprehensive representation of authority actors from different sectors of society, could increase the accessibility and fault tolerance of authority information, as the service is an entity to be maintained independently of the authority’s own environment.

Joonas Kokkoniemi

Tampere

