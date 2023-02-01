Reader’s Opinion | The Arctic line would increase Finland’s security of supply

I propose a new working group to consider the construction of the Arctic Ocean track.

Heikki Kärkkäinen think that a railway from Norway to Finland would increase our country’s security of supply (HS Opinion 29.1.). I totally agree with him. My opinion about the track’s impact on our country’s security of supply was published in HS on February 22, 2019. At that time, the study group between Finland and Norway had concluded that the new track would not be economically viable – the track’s impact on our security of supply was not brought up publicly at that time.

Finland’s geopolitical position changed decisively in February last year when Russia expanded its war in Ukraine. Recently, the need for “one-hour tracks” has been highlighted a lot. In my opinion, in the current situation, the Arctic Railway would definitely be more important in terms of our country’s security. I propose a new working group to consider the construction of the Arctic Ocean track.

Risto Isomeri

retired specialist, Helsinki

