Reader’s Opinion | The Architecture and Design Museum needs a sauna

Reader’s opinion|It would be a unique opportunity to build a public, non-commercial, noteworthy sauna in the new museum by the sea.

Finland The fate of the most valuable parking lot in the Makasiiniranta area of ​​Helsinki’s Eteläsata has been discussed for a long time. The development of the area moved forward in April, when the Helsinki City Association opened an international design competition for the Architecture and Design Museum in London (HS 15.4.). The winning proposal should be known next year, and the building is scheduled to be completed in 2030.

When reading the terms of the design competition, attention is drawn to what is not there: namely, a sauna. A sauna is missing from the spatial plan, and planning close to the beach or on the water is prohibited, which bury the hopes of a beach sauna.

There are more than three million saunas in Finland. The Finnish sauna tradition has been named to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage. Sauna is one of the most common building types in Finland. So why not add a sauna to the Finnish Museum of Architecture and Design? Sauna culture itself flourishes in Helsinki, but mainly for commercial purposes. It would be a unique opportunity to build a public, non-commercial, noteworthy sauna in the new museum, on the seashore. Enter with a museum card!

Alvar Aalto proposed in 1925 the construction of a “cultural sauna” on Harju in Jyväskylä. The idea was to create a cultural destination in Finland similar to European cathedrals. The sauna is the most unique part of the history and future of Finnish architecture and design. Without a sauna, the museum would be incomplete. The sauna is not a showpiece, but an immersive experience.

A high-quality sauna, or why not several, would create an internationally interesting and unique museum experience that would combine Finnish cultural heritage with practical architecture and design. Is there a stronger Finnish architecture and design experience than a soft and hot bath and a refreshing swim?

Eero Vassinen

Helsinki

