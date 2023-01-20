Reader’s Opinion | The appearance of the store could be improved by means of conversion construction

Keeping the business building located at Mannerheimintie 14 as it is would not be a particularly successful solution in terms of cityscape.

Real estate investment company Sponda aims to demolish the commercial building located at Mannerheimintie 14 and replace it with a new modernist commercial palace designed by architect Sarlotta Narjus of the Sarc office. This is ecologically and architecturally questionable and against Helsinki’s goal of developing into a carbon-neutral city by 2030. “It takes at least several dozen years for new buildings to become less carbon-efficient than renovated houses”, assesses professor Satu Huuhka (HS 15.1.). Several experts share his position. Abandoning demolition new construction would be justified.

However, in terms of cityscape, keeping the business building as it is would not be a particularly successful solution. The gable, drawn in from the old block structure on the Kalevankatu side of the building, sadly breaks the whole. Correcting this problem is thanks to architect Narjus’ new building proposal. The recessed end has been replaced with a solution that adapts to the traditional block structure with high and impressive main entrances. An effect that unifies the block is created.

Consideration it would be worth trying to solve the ecological and architectural problem creatively with the means of transformational construction. The existing business building could be kept mostly unchanged, if only its southern end were modified – possibly as its own building – based on Narjus’s proposal to strengthen the old block structure. The solution would also lighten and add rhythm to the somewhat monotonous facade of the current business building dominated by strip windows on Mannerheimintie.

A more radical alternative to adaptive construction would be a postmodern montage, in which a fragment of the facade corner of the existing Neo-Renaissance palace, designed by architect Theodor Höijer and demolished in the 1960s, would be erected on the broken end of the current business building – as a direct quote or applied. It would not be a new old building like Höijer’s also designed, partially reconstructed Kämp, but a postmodern backdrop, behind which a modern commercial building would be built. The solution could partly be compared to the facade of a flower shop in Tallinn’s old town in the 1980s by the Estonian architect Vilen Künnapu.

Kimmo Series

doctor of philosophy, architectural researcher

Helsinki

