Patient information system The abbot has faced widespread criticism for years. For example, Hus' department general physician Jyrki Kankare wrote about (HS Opinion 16.2.)

The abbot has contributed to the chaos of Hus hospitals and municipal health care, made patient work more difficult, turned top clinicians into computer operators, weakened health care performance, led to the resignation of top professionals, raised opposition in the medical community and caused complaints about endangering patient safety to the Social and Health Licensing and Control Agency in Valvira.

The results of Apot's user satisfaction surveys have been overwhelming. Hus made the decision to acquire Apot more than ten years ago, and the transparency of the entire procurement process with its consultants has been questioned. Hus-tietohallinto and Apotti oy have tried to sweep the problems under the carpet, accused critics of resistance to change and even forbade healthcare professionals from criticizing Apotti to the media.

Apot's sales pitches about cost savings in health care and the transition to management with information have not come true. Apot's price tag will soon approach a billion euros. With Apot, many other clinical and academic resourcing, such as research and education, have suffered significantly. In the opinion of health care professionals, the limited resources should be invested in meeting the patient, community and well-being at work and not in impractical work equipment.

Now Hus and the customer owners are going to make a report about Apot (HS 3.2.) and want to ensure that the Apotti patient system “continues to meet needs”. The Apot agreement has been concluded for ten years and is valid until 2026, so it is now possible to make a decision to give up Apot. Expensive tuition fees for consultants and the American Epic have been paid. Doctors also need to be able to focus on patients again.

Jorma Paavonen

professor emeritus

university of Helsinki

