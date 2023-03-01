Reader’s Opinion | The actions of the guards cause fear in the Roma

Generalization, hate speech and ethnic profiling violate the law.

In social a video spread in the media in which a security guard mocks Roma people in work clothes. The case became a topic of conversation when associations, office holders and individuals filed complaints with the authorities.

The public debate focuses on a single case. We bring out the social dimension. Hate speech and excesses in the security industry have a common denominator, structural discrimination. It tells about the attitude that, combined with the authority of the guards, causes fear in the Romani people.

According to the Commissioner for Children, the fear of discrimination weakens Roma children’s faith in the future. Generalization, hate speech and ethnic profiling violate the law.

The rights of minorities are protected in the constitution. The authorities must take the problems of the security sector seriously. With a decision in principle, the State Council supports Finland’s Roma political program, based on human rights treaties, according to which violations of the prohibition of discrimination must be followed up.

We present improvements to safety training for equality. We express our support to law-abiding security guards studying the field who are concerned about the declining reputation of the security industry.

It is our common concern to ensure that those belonging to minorities have the right to a safe space in social media and public spaces. We hope that the guards’ special measures against Roma would be stopped and that Roma would be treated like other people.

Leif Hagert

chairman, Finnish Roma Association

Henry Lindgren

designer, Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland

Anneli Weiste

Secretary General, Consultative Council for Romanian Affairs

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.