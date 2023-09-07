Reader’s Opinion | The action of the Food Agency in managing the bird flu epidemic is surprising

What security measures does the Food Agency require in a fur farm and how are they monitored?

Me concerns and surprises the Food Agency’s actions in controlling the bird flu epidemic based on what has been presented in the media. Did the epidemic really come as a complete surprise to the authorities despite the corona experiences? What security measures does the Food Agency require in a fur farm and how are they monitored?

Now that we are in the current situation, the Food Agency states that “the purchase of shelters at shelters has been made easier”. For example, hygiene in restaurant kitchens must be in tip-top condition at the risk of closure. Doesn’t the authority require bird nets in fur farms immediately under the threat of stopping operations?

The whole problem could have been avoided with good instructions and proper supervision. It has been seen how huge the costs caused by the corona pandemic. It is pointless to be lulled into the fact that the form of the virus that infects humans is still behind many mutations. I think that the actions of the Finnish authorities mostly cause amusement abroad.

Peter Carlson

clinical microbiology specialist, Helsinki

