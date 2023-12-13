Reader's Opinion | The ability to read and write affects everyone's life

It has been speculated that the low PISA result of Finnish youth is due to a weakened reading ability.

in Helsingin Sanomat was an important writing (Poor literacy reduces independence11.12.), which was based on Leea Laka's dissertation under pre-examination and inspired us to think about the importance of literacy, not only in terms of school education but more broadly in terms of life skills.

The PISA result of Finnish youth, described as very worrying, has been assumed to be largely due to weakened reading skills, which is reflected in the weakened results of other subjects, even mathematics.

Lakka believes that there is one explanation for the decline in reading skills above all others: the development of differentiation. This is not only about the financial status of the parents, but also about their level of education and culture, i.e. how reading is viewed in the family.

Previously reading and writing skills have been considered especially important for completing postgraduate studies, such as university and college degrees. In vocational education, the ability to read and write is probably not considered as important as craft skills.

Weak reading and writing skills, however, affect the everyday life and social participation of everyone, be it a lumberjack, cook, mechanic, or client of an employment agency. If, due to poor reading skills, a person relies on the help of another person when interpreting a different text, self-decision-making and independence weakens, as Lakka says.

Videos, watching entertainment programs on the Internet and television does not improve reading skills. Listening to audiobooks can increase vocabulary, but only active reading and writing develop these skills.

All of society's efforts to develop reading skills are important for promoting young people's mental health, well-being and social participation and preventing marginalization.

Katriina Viitasalo

occupational health doctor, Helsinki

