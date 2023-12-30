Reader's Opinion | The ability of mental health services to respond to large-scale disasters must be strengthened

Compared to expectations, Ukrainians have sought little psychological help in Finland, and there may be a lot of hidden need for help.

HS handled in his story (December 8) lack of psychological crisis help for Ukrainians who came to Finland with merit. Organizations have done a good job helping Ukrainians, but it is not enough to make up for the shortcomings of the public service.

It was from the beginning of the war, it was clear that the Finnish municipal social security system would not be able to meet the psychological help needs of a large number of refugees. That's why in 2022, we launched the strengthening of national trauma expertise as part of the Therapies to the Frontline operating model.

When there are many people who have fled war, the need for help is diverse. Most survive on their own means and with the support of loved ones. Some benefit from conversational help with a professional, some from help to get through difficult moments of everyday life, some from various psychosocial treatments. Helping large numbers of people requires the construction of a systematic step-by-step treatment model and large-scale training, especially in basic services.

of HS the story told how many Ukrainians fleeing the war have the feeling that they have not been met and helped in the right way. For frontline workers, it is important that they themselves do not get anxious about what they hear, understand the reactions related to traumatic events and know how to correctly identify serious symptoms. We have built the so-called trauma-informed encounter training for this need.

“ Preparing for crises must be done before the crisis.

The Mielenterveystalo.fi service has several self-care programs, which are translated into different languages ​​whenever possible. As part of the trauma complex, to support the work of basic level professionals, guided self-care for sudden and intense stress has been built, which can be used to help people whose daily stress experiences seem to interfere with everyday life but who do not have serious symptoms of traumatic stress.

There are effective, evidence-based treatments for diagnosed PTSD. With digitally supported treatments, such as online therapy, it is possible to supplement these services by responding to their accessibility and language difficulties.

Compared to expectations, Ukrainians have sought little psychological help in Finland. There can be a lot of hidden need for help. The war in Ukraine is not over.

of mental health services it is necessary to strengthen the ability to respond to large-scale disasters. Preparing for crises must be done before the crisis. We should not be lulled into thinking that future crises will only affect refugees.

Developing psychosocial methods, skills and digital services is demanding and takes time. From 2022, nationally built care models will only be implemented in 2024. The development of services will not be successful if each welfare area has to do everything by itself. Finland necessarily needs national cooperation and a permanent national structure for the development of mental health services.

Samuli Saarni

docent of social psychiatry, project manager, Frontline therapies, Hus

Kirsi Peltonen

assistant professor, University of Turku

