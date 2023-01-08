Sunday, January 8, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | Thanks, I got my passport in a couple of days

January 8, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

The citizen thanks the police.

I ordered a new passport via the electronic service on the Tuesday after Christmas. The photo, signature and fingerprints were ready in the register after the previous ID card search. On Thursday, I received a notification that the new passport could be picked up at a local kiosk. It wasn’t an express order with an additional fee. Good and fast service. The citizen thanks the police.

Liisa Vuorio

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

Russian senator accused Blinken of ignorance of history
