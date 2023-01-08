Reader’s Opinion | Thanks, I got my passport in a couple of days

The citizen thanks the police.

I ordered a new passport via the electronic service on the Tuesday after Christmas. The photo, signature and fingerprints were ready in the register after the previous ID card search. On Thursday, I received a notification that the new passport could be picked up at a local kiosk. It wasn’t an express order with an additional fee. Good and fast service. The citizen thanks the police.

Liisa Vuorio

Helsinki

