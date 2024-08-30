Reader’s Opinion | Thanks for opening the fountains

Reader’s opinion|Water is now flowing in the fountains in Diana Park and Esplanade Park.

In July I asked (HS Opinion 1.7.)why Helsinki keeps its fountains closed. I noticed a while ago that the fountain in the Triangle Diana Park was working. On my morning run from fountain to fountain, I noticed that the fountains in Esplanade Park were also in operation. I want to thank you for this.

I will be even more grateful if my writing caused the fountains to be opened. In Helsinki, the opinion of individual citizens is listened to. It is important as we develop our great city even better.

Martti Aho

Helsinki

