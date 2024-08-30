Saturday, August 31, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Thanks for opening the fountains

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2024
World Europe
Reader’s Opinion | Thanks for opening the fountains
Water is now flowing in the fountains in Diana Park and Esplanade Park.

In July I asked (HS Opinion 1.7.)why Helsinki keeps its fountains closed. I noticed a while ago that the fountain in the Triangle Diana Park was working. On my morning run from fountain to fountain, I noticed that the fountains in Esplanade Park were also in operation. I want to thank you for this.

I will be even more grateful if my writing caused the fountains to be opened. In Helsinki, the opinion of individual citizens is listened to. It is important as we develop our great city even better.

Martti Aho

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

