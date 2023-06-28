Reader’s Opinion | Thank you, you early childhood education professional

I want to say a general big thank you to all early childhood education professionals around Finland.

I took my children before their summer holidays for the last time in kindergarten. The night before, I had gone to buy each teacher and nurse a box of strawberries and a card as a thank you for the past year of operation. I knew that no one expects anything from me, a simple thank you is always the most important thing. But somewhere there was a compelling need to do something more, probably from that painful feeling when I knew that on so many days I forgot to say thank you out loud.

Our children have a wonderful daycare center and its staff. The entire staff has become important adults for my children. What makes daycare special for me is the great emotional support and security it offers for our whole family. Working cooperation with the daycare helps me cope with my work and free time every day. Especially as young parents, my husband and I are often under cross pressure regarding many things. Daycare brings stability to our thinking. We can trust that we are not completely alone with our children’s situations.

In a functioning kindergarten, the future supporting foundation of society grows for us. Little people who are brave and confident, keep their own boundaries and verbalize their feelings, boldly use their creativity (when their own parent with their insecurities is not around to fix things constantly), and learn to be with different people. Let’s continue to cherish this common daycare system of ours. In particular, as a society, we also take care of these vocational educators, so that work would be possible for them, both mentally and financially.

I want to say a general big thank you to all early childhood education professionals around Finland. I wish you a relaxing summer vacation. I hope you want and are able to continue growing, teaching and caring for our little treasures even in the fall.

Kerttu Lepistö

tradesman, 27-year-old mother of three children

Oulu

