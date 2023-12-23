Sunday, December 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader's Opinion | Thank you to Peijas Hospital for the good treatment

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader's Opinion | Thank you to Peijas Hospital for the good treatment

I was in the department for one day and everything went perfectly from start to finish.

I want to conveys thanks to Peijas hospital. I had knee replacement surgery at the beginning of December and my attention was drawn to how friendly the entire staff was. Everything went perfectly from start to finish. I was there for one night and heard calls to the nurses ringing in different rooms during the evening. Someone there shouted something. Despite everything, the nurses took good care of the patients and were friendly.

Thanks also to my roommates at the hospital. We had enough stories and it was nice!

Merry Christmas and strength for 2024.

Päivi Parviainen

Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Reader39s #Opinion #Peijas #Hospital #good #treatment

See also  Saturday guest | Finland is well prepared, but is that enough, asks the CEO of Huoltovarmuuskeskus
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Luis Díaz was injured: Jurgen Klopp gives the first part, he is in suspense, video

Luis Díaz was injured: Jurgen Klopp gives the first part, he is in suspense, video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result