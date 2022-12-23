Reader’s Opinion | Tenants should also be listened to in housing association meetings

One might assume that the shareholders and tenants should get along.

Finn society is basically equal in many respects, but at least not in all housing associations.

I live in our housing association as a tenant. I went to the general meeting, and the host had a great desire to get me out of the meeting room. I read him the 11th chapter of the sixth chapter of the Housing Corporation Act, which mentions the tenant’s right to participate in the general meeting. The property manager understood the matter after a short whining and I was allowed to stay in the meeting.

There are four housing categories in our housing association: loud members of the board, quiet members of the board, other members and tenants. In practice, this can be seen in the fact that quite a lot of things can be decided by a decision of two or three partners. These vocal partners can decide, for example, about cutting down trees in informal yard discussions. If I go to point out the unnecessary felling of a beautiful and healthy tree, I’m told that “you’re just a tenant and it’s none of your business”.

It raises the question of what is the benefit of such an internal class division of a housing corporation. One might assume that the shareholders and tenants should get along. Or is there a special reason why tenants are kept outside the rights enshrined in law?

Previously, all general meetings were announced on the walls of the stairwells, and the board prepared short notices about its decisions.

So the core question here is, does the board of the housing association care about the shareholders and residents, or does it focus on managing the affairs of the board members?

Martti Salomaa

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.