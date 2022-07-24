Reader’s Opinion | Telecom operator salesmen sold my elderly mother several phone and internet subscriptions with which she does nothing

My mother pays an average of 230 euros per month for the operator’s services by direct debit.

By car recently my elderly mother in a small technical conundrum. The television channels were messed up. The channels could be shown together, but at the same time it turned out that they were visible through the telecom operator’s box. My mother herself had imagined that she had canceled the service in question.

When investigating the matter, it was found that the operator had by no means stopped the service but had updated it to a more versatile one. We dug out the transaction codes – my mother wasn’t even aware of them. It turned out that he pays an average of 230 euros per month for the operator’s services by direct debit. The services include three different entertainment services, three mobile subscriptions and several additional services related to them.

However, the phone and internet subscriptions my mother uses are from another operator. None of these now revealed direct debit services have actually been used.

“ At my mother’s house, several lumps and boxes were found in unopened packages.

When we talked, it turned out that my mother has visited the operator’s store several times and wished for a more affordable option. The sellers have given an offer every time (that’s what my mother thought). However, they have been new contracts. A new laptop, router or box has often been given, several of which were found in unopened packages in the apartment. My mother doesn’t even know what these devices are needed for. The invoice showed that he still pays monthly installments for each device. The contracts are fixed-term and cannot be terminated.

My mother is sane, he has just fallen off the technology bandwagon – and he knows it very well himself. That’s exactly why he has had a hard time trusting professionals in the field. He has thought that by talking to an expert in the store, even an older person like him would get help and the right kind of service.

I am shocked by the treatment my mother received. When making new contracts, the sellers have seen what kind of services my mother has in force and what their utilization rates are.

How can it be possible that in this case too, more and more efficient services are sold to the pensioner instead of eliminating unnecessary ones? It doesn’t take a social gaming eye to see that powerful subscriptions with high data transfer and fast gaming are completely unnecessary for my mother. However, three such subscriptions have been sold to him.

I understand well, it is the customer’s responsibility to check what the sum consists of at the latest when paying the invoice, and thus give his tacit approval. But I also think that the task of customer service is to choose the best service for the customer.

The commission-based salary of teleoperator salespeople is certainly tempting to excesses, but could companies bear their social responsibility and succeed in the market with products and services instead of robbing priests and grandmothers?

Let’s take care of the elderly

