Reader’s Opinion | Teachers’ timidity prevents them from interfering with cell phones

Reader’s opinion|Solid, fair and consistent adults will get along with young citizens and their smart devices.

Schools the cell phone conversation has become heavily politicized. At the same time, the phenomenon has grown out of its true scale, and as a result, more rights are being demanded for teachers.

Most of the students do not have any problems with mobile phones, and at least in middle school, the use of their own mobile devices is completely understandable. It is completely strange if in a model country of freedom of speech, students should communicate about their private matters through teachers during the school day.

Firm, fair and consistent adults get along with young citizens and their smart devices at school, at home and in their free time. A truly present breeder has earned his appreciation and he will be heard.

It is unfortunate that some of our teaching staff do not enjoy the students’ trust as maintainers of common rules and order. Even if teachers who are afraid of their authority get the rights of the riot police, the distractions will not disappear from their classrooms and teaching groups. Principals exhausted by the administrative workload also do not have enough time to adequately support vocational educators who are unaware of their rights.

The school cannot be a separate island from the rest of society even when it comes to cell phones. It is pedagogically unsustainable that every student should hand over their personal communication device during the lesson. How can the school support the individual growth of students to become responsible members of society if all compulsory students are treated as potential troublemakers?

Juhani Argillander

middle school lecturer, Tampere

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.