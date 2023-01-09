Reader’s Opinion | Teacher, your student may write his essay with artificial intelligence this year

AI applications like Chat GPT are fundamentally changing the way high schools and universities operate.

In November the amount of information and the ability to hold conversations in the released Chat GPT are unprecedentedly impressive. What is particularly striking is the ability of artificial intelligence to write persuasive and largely fact-based text on command, regardless of the type of text – also in Finnish. At least for the time being, open and free artificial intelligence can be used to write everything from job applications to love poems and election ads to official e-mails. And above all: all texts required in schools, high schools and universities, from essays to summaries.

It is surprising how little attention has been paid to the discussion around Chat GPT, because its implications are revolutionary for education in several fields. For example, the social sciences studies at the university have for years already been largely focused on writing essays, summaries and final theses. They are done independently and returned to the university’s course platform. Although various commercial essay factories have been available to students for several years, their popularity has remained rather low in Finland due to expensive prices and poor quality.

Chat GPT specifically changes this setting by bringing cheating for free to the student’s own computer with just a few clicks and commands. If the student does not want to use the text created by artificial intelligence as such, it at least gives the student’s own text a strong, structurally smooth foundation.

“ Completing your studies quickly becomes – at least temporarily – easier than ever.

Opinion writings have considered whether artificial intelligence writes skillfully or not. In practice, however, it is currently impossible for the teacher to recognize the essay answers created by Chat GPT itself as being done by the machine. In terms of quality, they even meet the minimum requirements for a graduate-level essay answer at universities. The ability of artificial intelligence to generate sufficiently good answers is its most significant feature.

Artificial intelligence will hardly affect the lives of those who are genuinely interested in their studies. The biggest change is in the group that wants to complete their studies as quickly as possible and get their degree in hand, regardless of the means. Completing your studies quickly becomes – at least temporarily – easier than ever. Now would be the time at the latest to change our admiring attitude towards the quick completion of studies to calm studying, thinking, and respect again.

Already in December, I heard from a high school student I know that he had written his social studies essay practically entirely using Chat GPT. It can be expected that young people will adopt the new technology for their use quite quickly, with teachers and educational institutions following far behind. Inventing new methods of performance and assessment will probably take a lot of time from educational institutions and first requires a common awareness of the new problems posed by artificial intelligence. Before that, those who want to get off easy will rejoice.

