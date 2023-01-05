Reader’s Opinion | Taxing the electricity subsidy would be a convenient way to make the subsidy income-related

The tax support is essentially better than the VAT reduction for electricity.

Pauli K. Mattila asked (HS Opinion 29.12.), whether the electricity subsidy should be regulated as taxable income. Progressive income taxation would severely cut the subsidies received by high-income earners. The government agreed on a subsidy of 100–700 euros per month, and it would cost 400 million euros. Tax compliance would bring the state back an amount that could be used, for example, to extend the support from four months to five months also for March 2023.

This could be handled with simple additions to the income tax law, such as adding item 15) energy subsidy received by a natural person to its 10th section. This could be enough, because according to Section 29, subsection 1 of the Income Tax Act, taxable income is the income received by the taxpayer in the form of money or monetary benefits. The reasons for the bill would clarify the matter. If, for the sake of clarity, it were desired, for example, the second paragraph of section 30 could be added that the energy subsidy received by a natural person is taxable.

In this way, the income-relatedness of energy support could be handled conveniently as part of normal taxation without complicated special regulations and administrative bureaucracies.

When the state pays, for example, 600 million euros gross, about 400 million euros go net. The income that remains in the hands of all the recipients of the support will increase. However, for low and medium incomes, it rises more than in the tax-free model, and for the highest incomes, less. Correspondingly, those with high incomes who are able to pay will receive less, but the income left in anyone’s hands will not decrease.

Tax-based support is essentially a better support than the VAT reduction for electricity. Value added tax is a regressive tax as opposed to progressive taxation. The reason is that low-income earners spend a larger portion of their income and therefore pay a larger portion of their income in VAT. However, VAT is less regressive and even partially progressive for electricity, because high-income earners spend more of their income on electricity due to larger apartments, more common electric heating and electric cars. For this reason, the VAT relief for electricity benefits more high-income earners than low-income earners, even though the VAT is otherwise targeted more at low-income earners than high-income earners in relation to income.

“ Extending tax-based energy support to companies could also be considered.

Tax-based energy support would decrease as incomes increase and solvency improves. It is therefore also better than a price ceiling. The price ceiling is not directly removed from the state budget, but it benefits the more the household’s electricity use is greater, regardless of income. When energy companies lose income due to the price cap, the income from the windfall tax decreases, and through this the state pays the benefit of higher incomes.

Consider could extend taxable energy support to companies as well – including farms, when the energy cost is so high that in the worst case, farms are threatened with closure even through bankruptcy. The preparation for this must not hinder the implementation of energy support for natural persons.

Due to the delay in the payment of the subsidy, the electricity bills should be given the necessary payment time and should not be taken into foreclosure.

Pekka Tiainen

Doctor of Political Science (Economics)

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.