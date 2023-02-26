Reader’s Opinion | Taxes and emissions trading are the most cost-effective means of reducing emissions

In the first step, it would be worthwhile to aim at improving the cost-effectiveness of the already existing regulation so that, regardless of the sector, carbon dioxide emissions have the same price.

The Confederation of Business (EK) wants to promote the voluntary coal market (HS 21.2.). Voluntariness works poorly in a market economy when climate policy and regulation are incomplete.

Finland already has a carbon dioxide tax and, as a member of the EU, also an emissions trading system.

In the first step, it would be worthwhile to aim at improving the cost-effectiveness of the already existing regulation so that regardless of the (industry) sector, carbon dioxide emissions would have the same price. This is one of the reasons why the EU’s emissions trading is being expanded to e.g. transport and housing. In this regard, the agricultural environmental policy should also be reformed.

Recently, EK announced the report it commissioned on the “carbon footprint” of Finnish exports (HS 17.1.). In the carbon footprint measurement method, carbon dioxide emissions turn into a positive climate action for export companies, because in the footprint it is assumed that the products exported by Finland replace even worse polluting products in consumption in the exporting country.

Despite the positive back-of-hand calculation, the emissions of Finnish export companies increase the carbon dioxide load produced by Finland, which, however, should also be reduced by domestic efforts.

In addition, the Finnish state will lose auction revenues for emission rights for those companies that receive emission rights “for free” from taxpayers. In 2021, these lost auction revenues were estimated at 750 million euros, and in addition, companies were paid more than 100 million euros in compensation support for the indirect costs of emissions trading. In the same year, the companies that had to pay for their emission rights generated more than 400 million euros in revenue for the state.

Attention should also be paid to correcting these flaws in climate policy, especially when looking at the state budget deficit.

Anni Huhtala

Helsinki

