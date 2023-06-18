Reader’s Opinion | Talk about removing norms is misleading

When a prohibition or command norm is “removed”, a new norm is created at the same time, which authorizes a party to act in a way that interferes with a previously protected value or interest.

Government program talks again about “removing norms” – a theme that was also present in Juha Sipilä’s (Centre) government. The aim is to increase the “freedom” of citizens. There is an illusion of vision in this speech. “Removing” the norm does not reduce the amount of regulation, but rather its quality and purpose. It involves choosing between different values ​​and interests.

Social norms are typically prohibition or command norms, or they guide or authorize a party to do something. In practice, all norms protect some legal good – some value or interest. When a prohibition or command norm is “removed”, a new norm is created at the same time, which authorizes a party to act in a way that interferes with a previously protected value or interest.

The state of “freedom” created in this way frees someone – namely someone who has the desire and resources to act – to interfere with another party’s previously protected value or interest. At the same time, however, it automatically creates another norm, which obliges someone to tolerate interference with their previously protected values ​​or interests.

When, for example, an urban planning norm is “dismantled”, a new norm is created at the same time, which justifies or authorizes a strong actor in the city – for example business life – to interfere with values ​​that were previously protected in the city and which at least some citizens had considered important when the old norm was drawn up.

When performing dismantling norms, the government does not increase abstract “freedom”. It only authorizes certain actors – individuals or companies – to intervene in the sphere of freedom of other actors. This kind of freedom speech, which typically belongs to right-wing ideology, supports strong actors in society – those who have the knowledge, ability and resources to act – and does so at the expense of those whose values ​​and freedoms were intended to be protected by the previous norm. The speech creates the impression that the government only wants the common good. In reality, it is used to make politics, i.e. value choices.

Martti Koskenniemi

academician

