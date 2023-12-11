Reader's Opinion | Taking care of environmental issues is part of the battery industry's operations

Anyone who has worked in industry knows that combating climate change and taking care of biodiversity are part of industrial activities.

Clean meren päule ry criticized the battery industry and the environmental authorities for allowing BAT requirements (best available techniques) to be circumvented. Everyone has the right to their opinions, but it would be good to justify them based on the facts.

The emerging battery industry is a vast new type of industry that is badly needed in Finland and Europe to combat climate change and bring prosperity. This entity includes the production of battery materials, the manufacture of battery cells and the assembly of batteries, as well as recycling and the utilization of recycled materials in processes.

Anyone who has worked in industry knows that combating climate change and taking care of biodiversity are part of industrial activities. This is also the case in the battery industry.

First of all, highly educated technical and environmental experts work in our industry, who do their work to ensure that the factories become world leaders in environmental matters as well.

Secondly, the battery industry is committed to acting in accordance with laws and regulations and to developing the industry's production technologies. A different way of operating could not possibly be the starting point.

In the battery industry, there is no BAT technology for sulfate removal, and crystallization that utilizes a lot of energy is not a BAT technology, even though this has been presented in the public. Instead, the industry is constantly looking for and developing sensible circular economy solutions to obtain sulfate from precursor production for the industry's own use with as little environmental footprint as possible.

On the other hand, the goals of a good state by 2027 according to the water management plans are not managed by limiting the future point emissions of industry. To ensure good development, work must be done and is already being done in all areas of society, including in the battery industry.

Matti Hietanen

Timo Strengell

Suomen Malmijalostus Oy

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.