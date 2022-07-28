Reader’s Opinion | Tahko Pihkala must be evaluated in its own time

Helsingin Sanomat in a book review Veli-Pekka Leppänen evaluates the work written by Kalle Virtapohja in a very versatile and thorough manner Lauri Pihkala – the Tahko of the whole nation (HS 24.7.). In the first place, Leppänen intervened in matters that, in his opinion, are contradictory in the book. Tahko’s achievements received less attention.

One of the criticisms raised in the story was Pihkala’s attitude towards women’s sports and especially women’s competitive sports. From today’s point of view, there are a lot of negative opinions, because Pihkala did not think it was possible to organize the same sports for women as for men.

In Tahko’s opinion, several sports were too difficult for women. However, all sports organizations both in Finland and abroad agreed on this issue – as well as the Finnish Women’s Sports Education Association. According to the prevailing opinion at the time, the best women’s sports were women’s gymnastics and the so-called light sports.

Over time, the attitude towards the subject has changed, just as it changed over the years at Tahko.

Tuomo Jantunen

Leena Jääskeläinen

Tahko Pihkala club

