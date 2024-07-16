Reader’s Opinion | Tables in restaurants must have tablecloths

Reader’s opinion|The plate must not bang against the surface of the table.

Let’s say that the diner eats with his eyes. The recommendation is that not only the food itself but also the environment should look, if not delicious, at least pleasant.

When we sit down at the table, we focus on the presentation of the food. It is not enough to have a carefully constructed work of art on the plate. The environment is also important: I need a tablecloth under my plate – or at least a neat tablet. It communicates hygiene, the plate must not knock against the surface of the bare table.

Saku Tuominen wrote (HS Opinion 14.7.), that our restaurant culture has world-class potential. For my part, I wonder if it is part of this restaurant culture that the air conditioning pipes are visible in the ceiling of the restaurant, there are no curtains on the windows and there are no carpets on the floor to prevent the chairs from rattling. And what’s the worst: the tables with their bare wooden surfaces make you wonder when those tables were cleaned and with what kind of rag. I miss clean, civilized tablecloths for restaurants.

Annu Kekälinen

Vihti

