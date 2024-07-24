Reader’s Opinion | Systemic norms are needed in social and health care

Reader’s opinion|Systemic norms express the connection of the matter to other services, financing or customer payments, for example.

Is important to discuss nurse assessment and care guarantee and monitor their implementation. Such minimum conditions can be set in several ways. In addition to legal norms, they can also be recommendations, standards, goals to be followed by a program or other defined criteria. Instead, the core content of the service must be defined by legal norms in terms of forming the system. Breaking a strong norm has consequences. The type and strength of the norm should be chosen carefully.

In addition to minimum standards, systemic standards are also needed in social and health care. Systemic norms express the connection of the matter to other services, financing or customer payments, for example. There are many of these standards in social and healthcare legislation. The field now has good systemic legislation.

Legislation requires that welfare areas organize services according to people’s needs and mainly the state finances them. This must be done sensibly. Evaluations and people’s experiences tell how successful the state and welfare regions have been in their tasks.

It is always necessary to improve legislation, plans and practices. For example, the concept of communal living has been considered misleading, even though its content is described in legislation. It means housing that includes services, but which has been wanted to be separated from 24/7 serviced housing.

Images also have an effect. It is important that the different forms of housing services are defined precisely and comprehensibly in legislation so that the obligation to organize the form of service, the content and relationship with other services, financing, customer fees and other related rights and obligations are clear.

In this way, the services – as well as research, development, guidance, supervision and appeals – will eventually find their place in the landscape of norms. In addition to functional details, a functional whole is needed.

Erkki Kemppainen

former Sosiaalihallitus lawyer, philosopher, Tampere

